Three unbeatens sliced to two at Dota Pro Circuit NA

Evil Geniuses stood tall in a 2-0 win over Undying during a clash of unbeaten teams Thursday at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

With the victory, Evil Geniuses upped their mark to 5-0, dropping Undying to 5-1 in the event.

In the day’s other match, Quincy Crew improved to 5-0 by virtue of their 2-0 triumph over SADBOYS, who fell to 1-6.

The six-week Season 2 competition, which lasts through May 20, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 and a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

On Thursday, Evil Geniuses earned swift map victories in just over 21 and 26 minutes, both on red.

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Canada helped power Geniuses to victory with an average 6.0-0.5-6.5 kill-death-assist ratio, with just one death overall covering both maps. Fellow Canadian Jonathan “Bryle” Guia Santos De Guia averaged 2.5-4.5-2.5 for Undying in defeat.

Quincy Crew also took both of their maps on red, the first in just under 28 minutes and the second in just over 22 minutes.

The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan paced Quincy Crew with an average of 11 kills and 15.5 assists while not getting killed once. Another U.S. player, Eric “Ryoya” Dong, logged a 2.0-8.0-3.5 K-D-A ratio for SADBOYS.

Week 5 concludes Sunday with a pair of matches. Evil Geniuses (5-0) will battle Quincy Crew (4-0) in a matchup of the final two remaining unbeaten squads, and simply TOOBASED (3-3) will oppose 4 Zoomers (2-3).

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 5-0 (10-0)

T1. Quincy Crew, 5-0 (10-0)

3. Undying, 5-1 (10-3)

4. simply TOOBASED, 3-3 (6-7)

5. Black N Yellow, 2-3 (6-6)

6. 4 Zoomers, 2-3 (4-6)

7. SADBOYS, 1-6 (2-12)

8. The Cut, 0-7 (0-14)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: SADBOYS -- $23,000, 0

8th: The Cut -- $22,000, 0

--Field Level Media