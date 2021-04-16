Undying, simply TOOBASED earn wins in DPC NA

Undying recorded a sweep while simply TOOBASED pulled out a three-map victory Thursday in the second day of game play at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division.

Undying defeated The Cut 2-0 before TOOBASED won a back-and-forth 2-1 affair over Black N Yellow in the first matches at the event for all four squads.

The competition, which lasts through May 23, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

The opening map between Undying and The Cut lasted more than 35 minutes until Undying, playing on red, came out on top. Undying then earned their sweep while on green by winning the second map in just over 20 minutes.

TOOBASED was pushed to the limit as all three maps in their battle with Black N Yellow took 34 minutes or more. Playing on green for all three maps, TOOBASED won in just over 36 minutes to take a 1-0 lead. Black N Yellow evened the match by winning the second map in nearly 35 minutes, setting up the deciding map, which went to TOOBASED in almost 40 minutes.

The final day of Week 1 picks up on Sunday as Evil Geniuses play their first match at the event as they take on The Cut. In the day’s other match, Quincy Crew also see their first action when they face TOOBASED.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record

T1. 4 Zoomers, 1-0 (2-0)

T1. Undying, 1-0 (2-0)

T1. simply TOOBASED, 1-0 (2-1)

T4. Evil Geniuses, 0-0 (0-0)

T4. Quincy Crew, 0-0 (0-0)

T6. Black N Yellow, 0-1 (1-2)

T7. PentAce, 0-1 (0-2)

T7. The Cut, 0-1 (0-2)

--Field Level Media