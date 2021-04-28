Undying sweep 4 Zoomers in Dota Pro Circuit NA

Undying moved to the top of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America Upper Division standings with a 2-0 sweep of 4 Zoomers on Tuesday.

In the first match of Week 3, Undying earned a 39-minute victory on red, then a 38-minute win on green.

Undying (3-0) moved a half-game ahead of Evil Geniuses (2-0) and Quincy Crew (2-0) while 4 Zoomers (2-2) dropped further off the pace.

Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor paced Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.5-2.0-10.5. The United States’ Jacob “ocean” Gosen posted a 6.0-4.0-8.5 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers.

The competition, which lasts through May 23 over six weeks, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 plus a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage.

All matches are best-of-three in the single round-robin event.

Week 4 continues Thursday with two matches:

--Undying vs. Black N Yellow

--SADBOYS vs. simply TOOBASED

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Undying, 3-0 (6-0)

T2. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-0)

T2. Quincy Crew, 2-0 (4-0)

4. 4 Zoomers, 2-2 (4-4)

5. Black N Yellow, 1-2 (3-4)

6. simply TOOBASED, 1-2 (2-5)

7. SADBOYS, 0-2 (0-4)

8. The Cut, 0-3 (0-6)

--Field Level Media