4 Zoomers cruise past 5ManMidas in DPC North America

4 Zoomers rolled to a 2-0 win over last-place 5ManMidas in the lone match Tuesday at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event.

4 Zoomers (3-2), playing on red each time, earned 31- and 25-minute victories over 5ManMidas (0-5).

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

On Tuesday, Nico “Gunnar” Lopez of the United States led 4 Zoomers with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.5-1.5-10.0. Malaysia’s Soh “aikster” Aik Yang had a 3.5-3.5-8.5 K-D-A ratio for 5ManMidas.

Action continues Thursday with two matches:

--Black N Yellow vs. A-Team

--SADBOYS vs. Undying

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 4-0, 8-2

2. Quincy Crew, 3-0, 6-0

3. Undying, 3-1, 6-2

4. 4 Zoomers, 3-2, 7-4

5. SADBOYS, 2-1, 5-2

6. Black N Yellow, 1-3, 2-7

7. A-Team, 0-4, 0-8

8. 5ManMidas, 0-5, 1-10

--Field Level Media