4 Zoomers down SADBOYS at DPC NA Upper Division

4 Zoomers kicked off Week 6 action Tuesday with a sweep over SADBOYS in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division competition.

4 Zoomers won in 38 minutes and 39 minutes, both on red.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

Nico “Gunnar” Lopez led the all-American 4 Zoomers squad with a 13.0-3.5-14.0 average kills-death-assists differential. David “dnm” Cossio paced the all-American SADBOYS crew with a K-D-A of 7.0-6.5-8.5.

Week 6 continues Thursday with two matches, Evil Geniuses vs. 5ManMidas and undefeated Quincy Crew vs. Undying.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record

1. Quincy Crew, 6-0, 12-2

2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1, 11-4

3. Undying, 5-1, 10-3

4. 4 Zoomers, 4-3, 10-6

5. SADBOYS, 2-5, 5-10

6. A-Team, 2-5, 4-10

7. Black N Yellow, 2-5, 5-11

8. 5ManMidas, 0-6, 1-12

