4 Zoomers rout A-Team in DPC NA Upper Division

4 Zoomers needed less than an hour to sweep A-Team on Tuesday and level their record after two matches in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

On Tuesday, 4 Zoomers won the first map in 40 minutes on green, then sealed the match with a 17-minute win on red. The United States’ Nico “Gunnar” Lopez led 4 Zoomers with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 12-0-10. Uruguay’s Diego Nicolas Ortas “Rises” Rodriguez had a 3-5-0 K-D-A ratio for A-Team.

Action resumes Thursday with two matches: Undying vs. 5ManMidas, Evil Geniuses vs. Black N Yellow.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0, 4-2

T2. Quincy Crew, 1-0, 2-0

T2. Undying, 1-0, 2-0

4. Black N Yellow, 1-0, 2-1

5. 4 Zoomers, 1-1, 3-2

6. SADBOYS, 0-1, 1-2

7. 5MadMidas, 0-2, 1-4

8. A-Team, 0-2, 0-4

