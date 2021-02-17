A-Team kick off Week 5 with win at DPC North America

A-Team kick-started Week 5 action at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event by pulling off a second win in their past three tries, a convincing sweep over last-place 5ManMidas.

After an 0-4 start to the event, A-Team (2-5) continued their rebound with the 2-0 victory -- winning in a closely contested battle on green in the opening map in just over 54 minutes before dispatching 5ManMidas in 39 minutes on red to seal the match.

With the loss, 5ManMidas (0-6) has dropped their last 10 consecutive maps and 12 of their 13 for the tournament.

Diego “Rises” Nicolas Ortas Rodriguez of Uruguay averaged a team-best 13 kills per map in the A-Team triumph, along with 2.5 deaths and 13.5 assists in the sweep. Germany’s Tim “TheBloodySky” Meese-Marktscheffel was A-Team’s top assist maker on the day, posting 26 apiece in each map. Zehua “Lies” Wang of the United States logged an average kill-death-assist ratio of 6.5-3.0-8.5 for 5ManMidas.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

Week 5 action continues Wednesday with a pair of matches: Quincy Crew vs. Evil Geniuses and SADBOYS vs. Black N Yellow.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 5-0, 10-2

2. Quincy Crew, 4-0, 8-1

3. Undying, 4-1, 8-2

4. 4 Zoomers, 3-2, 7-4

5. SADBOYS, 2-2, 5-4

6. A-Team, 2-5, 4-10

7. Black N Yellow, 1-5, 3-11

8. 5ManMidas, 0-6, 1-12

