EG, Undying stay perfect in DPC North America

Evil Geniuses and Undying earned wins Thursday to remain undefeated in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division.

First-place Evil Geniuses swept Black N Yellow to improve to 3-0. Undying handled 5ManMidas 2-0 for their second win in as many matches. Black N Yellow fell to 1-1 while last-place 5ManMidas slipped to 0-3.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

Evil Geniuses prevailed Tuesday while playing twice on green, winning in 28 minutes and 26 minutes. Abed “Abed” Azel L. Yusop of the Philippines produced an average kill-death-assist ratio of 15-2-12 for Evil Geniuses. The United States’ Luke “YamSun” Wang had a 2.5-6.5-3.5 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

Undying opened with a 32-minute win on green, then sealed the match with a 26-minute victory on red. Jonas “SabeRLight” Volek of the Czech Republic posted a 12-3-12 K-D-A ratio for Undying. The United States’ Ryan “RRL” Liu was 5ManMidas’ leader with a 4.0-3.5-4.5 K-D-A ratio.

Action continues Saturday with two matches: Quincy Crew vs. 4 Zoomers and SADBOYS vs. A-Team.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0, 6-2

2. Undying, 2-0, 4-0

3. Quincy Crew, 1-0, 2-0

4. 4 Zoomers, 1-1, 3-2

5. Black N Yellow, 1-1, 2-3

6. SADBOYS, 0-1, 1-2

7. A-Team, 0-2, 0-4

8. 5ManMidas, 0-3, 1-6

--Field Level Media