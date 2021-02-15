Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew remain unbeaten at DPC North America

Evil Geniuses maintained their grip on the top spot at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event with a quick sweep over A-Team on Sunday.

Evil Geniuses improved to 5-0 by rolling past A-Team in 19 minutes on green and with a 22-minute victory from green.

Abed Azul L. “Abed” Yusop, of the Philippines, led EG with an average of 8.5 kills, 0.5 deaths and 4.5 assists per map. Germany’s Tim “TheBloodySky” Meese-Marktscheffel paced A-Team with averages of 1.5 kills, 2.5 deaths and 3.5 assists per map.

In Sunday’s other match, Quincy Crew (4-0) also remained undefeated with a 2-1 win over Black N Yellow. Quincy Crew won the opener in 23 minutes from green before Black N Yellow evened it up with a 34-minute win also on green. Quincy Crew won the decider with a 30-minute victory from red.

American Quinn “Quinn” Callahan led the Crew with 7.7 kills, 4.3 deaths and 8.0 assists per map. Another American, Eric “Ryoya” Dong, had top honors for Black N Yellow with 4.3 kills, 5.0 deaths and 6.3 assists per map.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

Action picks up again when Week 5 begins on Tuesday with one match: A-Team vs. 5ManMidas.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 5-0, 10-2

2. Quincy Crew, 4-0, 8-1

3. Undying, 4-1, 8-2

4. 4 Zoomers, 3-2, 7-4

5. SADBOYS, 2-2, 5-4

6. A-Team, 1-5, 2-10

7. Black N Yellow, 1-5, 3-11

8. 5ManMidas, 0-5, 1-10

