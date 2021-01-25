Evil Geniuses start 2-0 in DPC NA Upper Division

Evil Geniuses ran its record to 2-0 and Quincy Crew also won on Sunday as the first weekend of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division drew to a close.

Evil Geniuses swept SADBOYS 2-1, and then Quincy Crew blanked 5ManMidas 2-0.

Play is scheduled to resume Tuesday in the eight-team, $205,000 round-robin event. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

In the first match, SADBOYS scored an opening victory on green in about 30 minutes, and then Evil Geniuses, playing on green in the final two maps, took over with wins in 32 and 44 minutes.

Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Canada finished with 25 kills, nine deaths and 20 assists, while teammate Abed “Abed” Azel L. Yusop of the Philippines had 25, 13 and 22.

Clinton “Fear” Loomis of Medford, Ore., finished with 19 kills, 11 deaths and 14 assists, and fellow American David “dnm” Cossio had 18, 14 and 20.

In the second match, Quincy Crew played red and took the first map in 31 minutes, and then breezed to a win on green, needing only 16 minutes to subdue 5ManMidas.

Yawar “Newbee.Yawar” Hassan of Karachi finished with 16 kills, two deaths and 15 assists for Quincy Crew, and teammate Quinn “Newbee.CCnC” Callahan had 10, 1 and 26.

Ryan “Tzuyuu” Rrl of New York finished with eight kills, 11 deaths, and four assists for 5ManMidas.

Play will resume Tuesday with one match: 4 Zoomers vs. A-Team.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0, 4-2

T2. Quincy Crew, 1-0, 2-0

T2. Undying, 1-0, 2-0

4. Black N Yellow, 1-0, 2-1

T5. 4 Zoomers, 0-1, 1-2

T5. SADBOYS, 0-1, 1-2

7. A-Team, 0-1, 0-2

8. 5MadMidas, 0-2, 1-4

--Field Level Media