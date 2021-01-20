Evil Geniuses win DPC North America Upper Division opener

Evil Geniuses edged 4 Zoomers 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening match of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division.

Eight teams are competing in the $205,000 round-robin event. The winner will receive $30,000, 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage. The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

Evil Geniuses opened with a 46-minute win on red, but 4 Zoomers pulled level with a 62-minute victory on red. Evil Geniuses claimed the decisive third map in 30 minutes on green.

Abed “Abed” Azel L. Yusop of the Philippines recorded an average 9.7-3.7-14.7 kill-death-assist ratio for Evil Geniuses. The United States’ Samuel “Sammyboy” Anderson topped 4 Zoomers with a 10.0-4.7-7.0 K-D-A ratio.

Two matches are scheduled for Thursday:

--Undying vs. A-Team

--Black N Yellow vs. 5ManMidas

The opening week of action concludes Saturday with two matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. SADBOYS

--Quincy Crew vs. 5ManMidas

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record

1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, 2-1

T2. 5MadMidas, 0-0, 0-0

T2. A-Team, 0-0, 0-0

T2. Black N Yellow, 0-0, 0-0

T2. Quincy Crew, 0-0, 0-0

T2. SADBOYS, 0-0, 0-0

T2. Undying, 0-0, 0-0

8. 4 Zoomers, 0-1, 1-2

--Field Level Media