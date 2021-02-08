Evil Geniuses win first-place showdown at DPC North America

Evil Geniuses won a showdown for first place, sweeping Undying 2-0 on Sunday in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event.

Both teams entered the match with 3-0 records, with Evil Geniuses staying undefeated after winning in 35 minutes from green and in 36 minutes from red. EG (4-0) and Quincy Crew (3-0) now sit atop the standings while Undying (3-1) fell to third.

In Sunday’s other matchup, 4 Zoomers won a 2-0 sweep over Black N Yellow with wins of 39 minutes (red) and 41 minutes (green).

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev led EG with map averages of 8.5 kills and 10.5 assists, against 1 death per map. Another Canadian, Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia paced Undying with averages of 8.0 kills, 2.5 deaths, and 7.0 assists.

American Nico “Gunnar” Lopez led the way for 4 Zoomers as he averaged 13.0 kills and 9.0 assists against 3.0 deaths in the win. Another American, Eric “Ryoya” Dong, led Black N Yellow with 6.5 kills, 7.0 assists and 6.0 deaths per map.

Week 4 begins Tuesday with one match as 4 Zoomers square off with 5ManMidas.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 4-0, 8-2

2. Quincy Crew, 3-0, 6-0

3. Undying, 3-1, 6-2

4. SADBOYS, 2-1, 5-2

5. 4 Zoomers, 2-2, 5-4

6. Black N Yellow, 1-3, 2-7

7. 5ManMidas, 0-4, 1-8

8. A-Team, 0-4, 0-8

--Field Level Media