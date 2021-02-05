Quincy Crew force three-way tie atop DPC North America Upper Division

Quincy Crew stayed perfect and forged a three-way tie for first place with a 2-0 sweep over A-Team on Thursday in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event.

Quincy Crew (3-0) breezed by with wins of 29 minutes on green and in 19 minutes from red to draw even with Undying (3-0) and Evil Geniuses (3-0) atop the standings.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

Brazil’s Rodrigo “Lelis” Santos led Quincy Crew with averages of 10.0 kills, 1.5 deaths and 12.0 assists per map. A-Team (0-4) was led by Prince Nino U. “Prince” Poligrates, of the Philippines, who averaged 3.5 kills, 6.0 deaths, and 4.5 assists.

In Thursday’s other match, SADBOYS took a 2-0 sweep from 5ManMidas after wins of 35 minutes on green and 42 minutes on red.

American David “dnm” Cossio led SADBOYS (2-1) with 10.0 kills and 10.5 assists per map. Ryan “RRL” Liu, of the United States, averaged 3.0 kills, 3.0 deaths and 3.5 assists for 5MM.

Action continues Sunday with two matches:

--4 Zoomers vs. Black N Yellow

--Evil Geniuses vs. Undying

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Undying, 3-0, 6-0

2. Quincy Crew, 3-0, 6-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-0, 6-2

4. SADBOYS, 2-1, 5-2

5. 4 Zoomers, 1-2, 3-4

6. Black N Yellow, 1-2, 2-5

7. 5ManMidas, 0-4, 1-8

8. A-Team, 0-4, 0-8

--Field Level Media