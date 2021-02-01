Quincy Crew spotless through Week 2 in DPC North America

Quincy Crew remained one of three unbeaten teams, and one of just two without a map defeat, through Week 2 in earning a 2-0 win over 4 Zoomers Sunday at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division.

With its 75-minute victory over the Zoomers, Quincy Crew improved to 2-0 in winning all four maps in their two matches thus far. The victory keeps Quincy Crew undefeated along with 3-0 Evil Geniuses and 2-0 Undying, with the latter also going 4-for-4 in maps.

In Sunday’s other match, SADBOYS took barely over an hour to best A-Team 2-0. The loss dropped A-Team to 0-3 as they have fallen in all six of their maps.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

Quincy Crew cruised Sunday while playing first on red and the second map on green, with Quinn “Quinn” Callahan pacing the squad with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 15-2-14. Braxton “Brax” Paulson led 4 Zoomers a 3.5-9.5-13 K-D-A ratio.

SADBOYS won easily twice on green, thanks to DNM, who powered the winners with a 15.5-1.5-12 K-D-A ratio. A-Team was led in defeat by German player “TheBloodySky,” who averaged a 4-7.5-3.5 K-D-A ratio.

Action commences in Week 3 on Tuesday when Undying takes on Black N Yellow.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0, 6-2

2. Undying, 2-0, 4-0

2. Quincy Crew, 2-0, 4-0

4. SADBOYS, 1-1, 3-2

5. Black N Yellow, 1-1, 2-3

6. 4 Zoomers, 1-2, 3-4

7. 5ManMidas, 0-3, 1-6

8. A-Team, 0-3, 0-6

