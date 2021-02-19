Quincy Crew top EG for first place in DPC North America

Quincy Crew came from behind to beat Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Thursday in a battle for first place at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event.

Evil Geniuses (5-1) claimed the first map in 41 minutes on green, but Quincy Crew (5-0) took the new two maps in 38 and 33 minutes on red.

In the day’s only other match, Black N Yellow (2-5) earned a 2-0 sweep of SADBOYS (2-3) with a pair of 33-minute victories on red.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

On Wednesday, the United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan was the key performer for Quincy Crew, logging an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9.3-2.7-9.3. Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev recorded a 5.0-3.3-2.7 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses.

The United States’ Luke “YamSun” Wang led Black N Yellow with a 7.5-0.5-11.0 K-D-A ratio while teammate Eric “Ryoya” Dong of the U.S. had an 8-2-13 K-D-A ratio. The United States’ David “dnm” Cossio produced a 6.5-4.0-2.0 K-D-A ratio for SADBOYS.

Week 5 action concludes Sunday with two matches: Quincy Crew vs. SADBOYS and 4 Zoomers vs. Undying.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Quincy Crew, 5-0, 10-2

2. Evil Geniuses, 5-1, 11-4

3. Undying, 4-1, 8-2

4. 4 Zoomers, 3-2, 7-4

5. SADBOYS, 2-3, 5-6

6. A-Team, 2-5, 4-10

7. Black N Yellow, 2-5, 5-11

8. 5ManMidas, 0-6, 1-12

--Field Level Media