Undying, Black N Yellow grab DPC NA Upper Division wins

Undying cruised to a victory while Black N Yellow rallied for a win Thursday in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division.

Undying needed only 40 minutes to complete a 2-0 sweep of A-Team. 5ManMidas grabbed the first map against Black N Yellow but wound up falling 2-1.

All four teams were playing their opening match in the eight-team, $205,000 round-robin event. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage. The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

Undying rolled to 17- and 23-minute victories on green. Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor paced Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 10.0-0.0-4.5. The Philippines’ Prince Nino U. “Prince” Poligrates had a 2.0-4.5-2.5 K-D-A ratio for A-Team.

After 5MadMidas posted a 38-minute win on red, Black N Yellow rallied for a 52-minute victory on red, then a 51-minute win on green. The United States’ Eric “Ryoya” Dong recorded a 9.3-2.7-13.7 K-D-A ratio to lead Black N Yellow. Another U.S. player, Ryan “RRL” Liu, paced 5ManMidas with a 9.0-5.3-10.0 K-D-A ratio.

The tournament’s opening week concludes Saturday with two matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. SADBOYS

--Quincy Crew vs. 5ManMidas

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record

T1. Undying, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Black N Yellow, 1-0, 2-1

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0, 2-1

T4. Quincy Crew, 0-0, 0-0

T4. SADBOYS, 0-0, 0-0

T6. 4 Zoomers, 0-1, 1-2

T6. 5MadMidas, 0-1, 1-2

T6. A-Team, 0-1, 0-2

--Field Level Media