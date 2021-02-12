Undying cruise past SADBOYS in DPC North America

Undying upped their record to 4-1 by cruising to a 2-0 win over SADBOYS Thursday at the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event.

Undying won handily on green in just 26 minutes before prevailing on red in just over 36 minutes for the sweep, dropping SADBOYS to .500 for the tournament at 2-2.

The victors were led by Enzo “Timado” Gianoli, who produced an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9.0-1.0-9.0. SADBOYS were paced by Clinton “Fear” Loomis, who had a 3.0-4.5-2.0 K-D-A ratio.

In Thursday’s other match, A-Team (1-4) earned their first win by besting Black N Yellow (1-4) in a 2-0 match that was much closer than the final score indicated. The opening map took nearly 70 minutes before A-Team prevailed on green. They triumphed again in the second map playing on red in 52 minutes to secure the victory.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2.

Action picks up again Sunday with two matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. A-Team

--Quincy Crew vs. Black N Yellow

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 4-0, 8-2

2. Undying, 4-1, 8-2

3. Quincy Crew, 3-0, 6-0

4. 4 Zoomers, 3-2, 7-4

5. SADBOYS, 2-2, 5-4

6. A-Team, 1-4, 2-8

7. Black N Yellow, 1-4, 2-9

8. 5ManMidas, 0-5, 1-10

--Field Level Media