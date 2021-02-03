Undying rout Black N Yellow in DPC North America Upper Division

Undying remained unbeaten and climbed into a tie for first place with a 2-0 sweep of Black N Yellow on Tuesday in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division event.

Undying (3-0) cruised past Black N Yellow (1-2) in 18 minutes and 37 minutes, both times playing green, to match Evil Geniuses (3-0) atop the standings.

The $205,000 Dota 2 event features eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches are best-of-three.

The championship side will receive $30,000, along with 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points and a berth in the DPC Major playoffs. The runner-up will get $28,000, plus 300 DPC points and a spot in the DPC Major group stage.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America lower division for Season 2.

Peru’s Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor produced an average 8.5-1.5-6.5 kill-death-assist ratio for Undying. The United States’ Eric “Ryoya” Dong had a 6.5-5.5-2.5 K-D-A ratio for Black N Yellow.

Action continues Thursday with two matches:

--SADBOYS vs. 5ManMidas

--Quincy Crew vs. A-Team

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record:

1. Undying, 3-0, 6-0

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-0, 6-2

2. Quincy Crew, 2-0, 4-0

4. SADBOYS, 1-1, 3-2

5. 4 Zoomers, 1-2, 3-4

6. Black N Yellow, 1-2, 2-5

7. 5ManMidas, 0-3, 1-6

8. A-Team, 0-3, 0-6

--Field Level Media