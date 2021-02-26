Undying top Quincy Crew in DPC NA, setting up 3-team tiebreaker

Quincy Crew squandered a chance to finish first in the Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division, losing 2-1 to Undying on Thursday, the final day of regularly scheduled action.

The result left Undying and Quincy Crew both at 6-1, tied for first with Evil Geniuses, who beat 5ManMidas 2-0 on Thursday.

The three 6-1 teams will compete in a tiebreaker on Sunday with major stakes: The first-place side will receive a berth in the DPC Major playoffs -- plus $30,000 and 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points. The runner-up will land a spot in the DPC Major group stage and earn $28,000 plus 300 DPC points.

The third-place team will miss out on the $500,000 DPC Major, scheduled for March 27-April 4 at Singapore.

The $205,000 DPC Season 1 North America Upper Division featured eight teams competing in a round-robin format. All matches were best-of-three.

The bottom two teams in the standings will be relegated to the North America Lower Division for Season 2. Last-place 5ManMidas (0-7) is headed down, but the team joining them will be determined after another Sunday tiebreaker.

A-Team, Black N Yellow and Sad Boys are tied for fifth at 2-5. They will compete on Sunday, with two sides retaining their spots in the Upper Division.

On Thursday, Undying posted a 40-minute win before Quincy Crew leveled the match in 36 minutes. Undying took the decisive third map in 37 minutes. The winning side played on red on all three maps.

Canada’s Jonathan “Bryle” Santos De Guia paced Undying with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 9.7-2.7-10.3. Pakistan’s Yawar “YawaR” Hassan led Quincy Crew with a 6.0-2.0-7.3 K-D-A ratio.

Evil Geniuses rolled past 5ManMidas in 30 minutes on green, then in 22 minutes on red. The Philippines’ Abed “Abed” Azel L. Yusop topped Evil Geniuses with a 19.0-0.5-13.0 K-D-A ratio. Malaysia’s Soh “aikster” Aik Yang produced a 3.0-5.5-4.5 K-D-A ratio for 5ManMidas.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division standings, with win-loss record and map record

T1. Quincy Crew, 6-1, 13-4

T1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1, 13-4

T1. Undying, 6-1, 12-4

4. 4 Zoomers, 4-3, 10-6

T5. A-Team, 2-5, 4-10

T5. Black N Yellow, 2-5, 5-11

T5. SADBOYS, 2-5, 5-10

8. 5ManMidas, 0-7, 1-14

--Field Level Media