CDEC Gaming continue ascent in DPL-CDA Season 2

CDEC Gaming moved into first place in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings with a 2-0 victory Tuesday against winless iG Vitality.

CDEC Gaming (3-1) recorded wins in 38 and 33 minutes, respectively, to send iG Vitality to their fourth loss in as many contests.

Also on Tuesday, Royal Never Give Up won their debut with a 2-1 victory over Sparking Arrow Gaming (1-1).

Sparking Arrow Gaming won the first map in 25 minutes before Royal Never Give Up answered with victories in 36 and 24 minutes, respectively.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 2 action continues Wednesday with Royal Never Give Up facing iG Vitality and PSG.LGD squaring off versus Vici Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Tuesday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 3-1, 7-2

2. Team Aster, 2-0, 4-0

3. Royal Never Give Up, 1-0, 2-1

4. EHOME, 1-1, 3-2

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-1, 3-2

6. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 2-2

T7. Invictus Gaming, 1-1, 2-3

T7. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3

9. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

10. iG Vitality, 0-4, 0-8

