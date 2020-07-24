CDEC Gaming knocked out of DPL-CDA Season 2

CDEC Gaming lost twice and were eliminated from the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 playoffs on Friday.

EHOME, the seventh-place finisher in group play, upset third-place CDEC in a 2-1 match in the upper bracket. EHOME won the first and third maps in 31 and 25 minutes, while CDEC squeaked out the second map in 45 minutes.

In the other upper-bracket match, Team Aster swept Vici Gaming. Aster won the first map in 44 minutes, then captured the second in a lengthy 56-minute contest.

CDEC’s loss dropped them to the lower bracket, where they met Invictus Gaming, the eighth and final qualifier into the playoffs. CDEC won the first map in 31 minutes but couldn’t maintain the momentum. They lost the second map in 42 minutes and the third in 30.

CDEC finished the tournament in fifth-sixth place and earned $9,275.

With the win, IG will meet the winner of the lower-bracket clash between VG and PSD.LGD. Both contests are scheduled to take place Saturday, as will the upper-bracket final between EHOME and Aster.

VG entered the playoffs as the top seed.

All playoff matches in the $185,000 online Dota 2 event in China are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sunday. The winner takes home more than $85,000.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 prize pool (approximate USD):

4. $14,275

5-6. $9,275 — CDEC Gaming

7-8. $4,280 — Sparking Arrow Gaming, Royal Never Give Up

9-10. $1,425 — Team Sirius, iG Vitality

—Field Level Media