EHOME, CDEC collect first wins in DPL-CDA Season 2

EHOME and CDEC Gaming collected their first wins of Season 2 on Friday in the DPL-CDA Professional League.

EHOME (1-1) swept iG Vitality (0-2) in 26 and 31 minutes, while CDEC (1-1) did the same to Vici Gaming (1-1) in 33 and 54 minutes.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 1 action continues Saturday with Team Aster playing their opening match against Team Sirius and Invictus Gaming opening up against CDEC.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Friday, with match record and game record:

1. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-0, 2-0

2. Sirius Gaming, 1-0, 2-1

T3. CDEC Gaming, 1-1, 3-2

T3. EHOME, 1-1, 3-2

5. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 2-2

6. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3

T7. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0-0

T7. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0

T7. Team Aster, 0-0, 0-0

10. iG Vitality, 0-2, 0-4

