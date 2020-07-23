Esports
EHOME, CDEC Gaming move on in DPL-CDA Season 2 playoffs

EHOME and CDEC Gaming recorded sweeps on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket semifinals in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 playoffs.

EHOME dispatched PSG.LGD after winning maps in 33 and 50 minutes, respectively.

CDEC Gaming notched wins in 73 and 47 minutes, respectively, over Royal Never Give Up to set up a clash with EHOME on Friday.

Dropped into the lower bracket of the double-elimination format, PSG.LGD swept Royal Never Give Up after securing wins in 41 and 54 minutes, respectively.

All playoff matches in the $185,000 online Dota 2 event in China are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26. The winner takes home more than $85,000.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 prize pool (approximate USD):

4. $14,289

5-6. $9,288

7-8. $4,287 — Sparking Arrow Gaming, Royal Never Give Up

9-10. $1,429 — Team Sirius, iG Vitality

