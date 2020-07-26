EHOME win DPL-CDA Season 2 championship

EHOME posted a 3-1 victory over Invictus Gaming on Sunday to claim the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 championship and the $85,507 top prize.

EHOME also won the Season 1 title in the 10-team Dota 2 competition, earning nearly $37,000 for that victory in May.

In Sunday’s best-of-five grand final, EHOME won the first two maps against Invictus Gaming in 34 and 33 minutes. IG took the third in 39 minutes, but EHOME closed out the victory on the fourth map in 37 minutes.

It completed an impressive run through the playoffs for EHOME, who finished in seventh place in the round-robin stage of the online tournament.

Invictus Gaming took home $37,053 for second place. They reached the grand final by sweeping Team Aster in 30 and 35 minutes in the lower-bracket final earlier Sunday. Team Aster earned $18,527.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 prize pool (approximate USD):

1. $85,507 — EHOME

2. $37,053 — Invictus Gaming

3. $18,527 — Team Aster

4. $14,275 — PSG.LGD

5-6. $9,275 — CDEC Gaming, Vici Gaming

7-8. $4,280 — Sparking Arrow Gaming, Royal Never Give Up

9-10. $1,425 — Team Sirius, iG Vitality

—Field Level Media