Invictus Gaming sweep RNG in DPL-CDA Season 2

Invictus Gaming swept Royal Never Give Up on Tuesday to begin Week 4 action in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2.

Invictus Gaming (3-4 match record, 8-9 game record) secured wins in 31 and 34 minutes to pull even with sixth-place Royal Never Give Up (3-4, 9-10) and EHOME (3-4, 7-9) in match record.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams are competing in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Week 4, the final week of round-robin action, continues Wednesday when Sparking Arrow Gaming (4-2, 9-5) meets both Team Aster (4-2, 8-4) and Invictus Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Tuesday, with match record and game record:

1. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

2. Vici Gaming, 5-2, 11-6

3. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 4-2, 9-5

5. Team Aster, 4-2, 8-4

6. Royal Never Give Up, 3-4, 9-10

7. Invictus Gaming, 3-4, 8-9

8. EHOME, 3-4, 7-9

9. Team Sirius, 2-5, 6-12

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

