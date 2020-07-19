Playoff pairings set in DPL-CDA Season 2

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 double-elimination playoff bracket is set, with eight teams battling for a first-place prize of more than $85,000.

The quarterfinals begin Wednesday with Vici Gaming taking on Invictus Gaming and Team Aster facing Sparking Arrow Gaming. Thursday’s quarterfinals pit PSG.LGD against EHOME and CDEC Gaming against Royal Never Give Up.

Team Sirius (2-7) and iG Vitality (0-9) were eliminated in the round-robin stage, which ended Sunday. Each earned about $1,400 for finishing in ninth-10th place.

In Sunday’s action, EHOME (4-5) swept Aster (6-3) in 30 and 29 minutes and CDEC (6-3) swept Sirius in 41 and 25 minutes.

Vici Gaming and PSG.LGD both finished with 7-2 records in round-robin play, with VG (15-7) registering a slightly superior map differential to PSG.LGD (14-8).

All playoff matches in the $185,000 online Dota 2 event in China are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 prize pool (approximate USD):

4. $14,289

5-6. $9,288

7-8. $4,287

9-10. $1,429 — Team Sirius, iG Vitality

—Field Level Media