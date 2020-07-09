PSG.LGD move into first place in DPL-CDA Season 2

PSG.LGD moved into first place in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Royal Never Give Up.

PSG.LGD (6-2 match record, 12-7 game record) jumped over idle CDEC Gaming (5-2, 11-5) to capture the top spot. They dropped the first map to RNG (2-2, 6-5) in 41 minutes, then won the next two maps in 34 and 40 minutes, respectively.

In the day’s other action, Invictus Gaming made quick work of Team Aster. IG (2-4, 6-9) needed just 18 and 22 minutes for their two map wins over third-place Aster (4-2, 8-4).

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 3 play continues Friday with Team Sirius facing iG Vitality and EHOME challenging Sparking Arrow Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Thursday, with match record and game record:

1. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

2. CDEC Gaming, 5-2, 11-5

3. Team Aster, 4-2, 8-4

T4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

T4. Vici Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

6. Royal Never Give Up, 2-2, 6-5

7. EHOME, 2-2, 5-5

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-4, 6-9

9. Team Sirius, 1-4, 3-9

10. iG Vitality, 0-6, 1-12

