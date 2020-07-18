PSG.LGD stay hot in DPL-CDA Season 2

PSG.LGD moved into second place in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings with a 2-1 win against iG Vitality on Saturday.

PSG.LGD (7-2, 14-8 map differential) sandwiched wins in 35 and 46 minutes, respectively around a second-map setback in 37 minutes to iG Vitality (0-9, 4-18).

The victory allowed PSG.LGD to remain on the heels of first-place Vici Gaming (7-2, 15-7) and move past Team Aster (6-2, 12-5).

In the day’s other match, seventh-place Invictus Gaming (4-5, 10-12) posted a 2-1 victory over iG Vitality.

IG Vitality won the first map in 32 minutes before Invictus Gaming stormed back with victories in 32 and 37 minutes, respectively.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which begin July 22. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Play continues Sunday with EHOME (3-5, 8-11) facing Team Aster and CDEC Gaming (5-3, 11-7) challenging Team Sirius (2-6, 6-14).

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Saturday, with match record and game record:

1. Vici Gaming, 7-2, 15-7

2. PSG.LGD, 7-2, 14-8

3. Team Aster, 6-2, 12-5

4. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

5. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 5-4, 12-9

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-5, 12-13

7. Invictus Gaming, 4-5, 10-12

8. EHOME, 3-5, 8-11

9. Team Sirius, 2-6, 6-14

10. iG Vitality, 0-9, 4-18

