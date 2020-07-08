PSG.LGD, Team Aster notch sweeps in DPL-CDA Season 2

PSG.LGD and Team Aster each recorded a sweep on Wednesday to inch closer to first place in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action.

PSG.LGD (5-2 match record, 10-6 game record) dispatched Team Sirius (1-4) after notching wins in 32 and 18 minutes to move within an eyelash of first-place CDEC Gaming (5-2, 11-5).

CDEC Gaming didn’t help their cause on Wednesday after losing in 51 and 31 minutes, respectively, to third-place Team Aster (4-1).

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 3 play continues Thursday with Invictus Gaming facing Team Aster and PSG.LGD taking on Royal Never Give Up.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Wednesday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 5-2, 11-5

2. PSG.LGD, 5-2, 10-6

3. Team Aster, 4-1, 8-2

T4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

T4. Vici Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

6. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, 5-3

7. EHOME, 2-2, 5-5

8. Invictus Gaming, 1-4, 4-9

9. Team Sirius, 1-4, 3-9

10. iG Vitality, 0-6, 1-12

