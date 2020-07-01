Royal Never Give Up stay hot in DPL-CDA Season 2

Royal Never Give Up recorded their second victory in as many days on Wednesday with a sweep of winless iG Vitality in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action.

Royal Never Give Up (2-0) followed up a 2-1 victory over Sparking Arrow Gaming on Tuesday by posting wins in 21 and 30 minutes, respectively, versus iG Vitality (0-5).

PSG.LGD (2-1) moved into fourth place in the standings after rallying for a 2-1 victory over Vici Gaming (1-2).

Vici Gaming, who fell into eight place, won the first map in 44 minutes before PSG.LGD answered with a pair of victories in 33 minutes.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 2 action continues Thursday with Sparking Arrow Gaming (1-1) facing Team Sirius (1-2) and PSG.LGD squaring off versus iG Vitality.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Wednesday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 3-1, 7-2

2. Team Aster, 2-0, 4-0

3. Royal Never Give Up, 2-0, 4-1

4. PSG.LGD, 2-1, 4-4

T5. EHOME, 1-1, 3-2

T5. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-1, 3-2

7. Invictus Gaming, 1-1, 2-3

8. Vici Gaming, 1-2, 3-4

9. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

10. iG Vitality, 0-5, 0-10

—Field Level Media