Sparking Arrow Gaming soar at DPL-CDA Season 2

Sparking Arrow Gaming posted their third straight win Friday to move into third place in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings.

SAG (4-2 match record, 9-5 game record) swept EHOME (2-3, 5-7) in 40 and 27 minutes.

In the day’s other match, Team Sirius (2-4, 5-10) earned a 2-1 victory against winless iG Vitality (0-7, 2-14). Sirius sandwiched a pair of 39-minute wins around a 33-minute loss on the second map.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Week 3 play continues Saturday with EHOME facing CDEC Gaming and Vici Gaming taking on Royal Never Give Up.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Friday, with match record and game record:

1. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

2. CDEC Gaming, 5-2, 11-5

3. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 4-2, 9-5

4. Team Aster, 4-2, 8-4

5. Vici Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

6. Royal Never Give Up, 2-2, 6-5

7. EHOME, 2-3, 5-7

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-4, 6-9

9. Team Sirius, 2-4, 5-10

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

