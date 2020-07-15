Sparking Arrow split matches in DPL-CDA Season 2

Sparking Arrow Gaming split a pair of matches in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action on Wednesday.

In the first matchup, Team Aster (5-2 match record, 10-4 game record) swept SAG in maps of 36 and 29 minutes to move from fifth to third place in the standings as round-robin play nears its end.

But SAG (5-3, 11-7) rebounded with a sweep of their own, beating Invictus Gaming (3-4, 8-9). SAG moved into a tie for fourth place with CDEC Gaming, who have an identical record.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which begin July 22. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Aster will be back in action on Thursday, meeting Royal Never Give Up (3-4, 9-10). Vici Gaming (5-2, 11-6) will square off against Team Sirius (2-5, 6-12). Round-robin competition closes on Sunday.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Wednesday, with match record and game record:

1. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

2. Vici Gaming, 5-2, 11-6

3. Team Aster, 5-2, 10-4

T4. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

T4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

6. Royal Never Give Up, 3-4, 9-10

7. EHOME, 3-4, 7-9

7. Invictus Gaming, 3-5, 8-11

9. Team Sirius, 2-5, 6-12

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

—Field Level Media