Team Aster continue hot play in DPL-CDA Season 2

Team Aster swept PSG.LGD on Tuesday to ascend into third place in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action.

Team Aster (3-1) recorded wins in 56 and 23 minutes, respectively, to remain hot on the heels of first-place CDEC Gaming (5-1) and second-place PSG.LGD (4-2).

Sparking Arrow Gaming (3-2) moved into a share of fourth place on Tuesday after notching a 2-0 victory over Team Sirius (1-3).

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 3 play continues Wednesday with PSG.LGD facing Team Sirius and Team Aster taking on CDEC Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Sunday, with match record and game record:

1. CDEC Gaming, 5-1, 11-3

2. PSG.LGD, 4-2, 8-6

3. Team Aster, 3-1, 6-2

T4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

T4. Vici Gaming, 3-2, 7-5

6. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, 5-3

7. EHOME, 2-2, 5-5

8. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

9. Invictus Gaming, 1-4, 4-9

10. iG Vitality, 0-6, 1-12

