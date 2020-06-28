Team Aster take early lead in DPL-CDA Season 2

Team Aster climbed into first place in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings with a 2-0 win Sunday against iG Vitality.

Team Aster (2-0) followed up Saturday’s sweep of Team Sirius by beating winless iG Vitality (0-3) in 32 and 35 minutes, respectively.

Also Sunday, Invictus Gaming (1-1) posted their first win of the season with a 2-1 decision against Team Sirius (1-2). Invictus took the first map in 41 minutes, lost the second in 24 minutes and won the decider in 46 minutes.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

Week 2 action begins on Tuesday with CDEC Gaming facing iG Vitality and Royal Never Give Up making their debut against Sparking Arrow Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Sunday, with match record and game record:

1. Team Aster, 2-0, 4-0

2. CDEC Gaming, 2-1, 5-2

3. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-0, 2-0

4. EHOME, 1-1, 3-2

5. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 2-2

T6. Invictus Gaming, 1-1, 2-3

T6. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3

8. Team Sirius, 1-2, 3-5

9. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0

10. iG Vitality, 0-3, 0-6

—Field Level Media