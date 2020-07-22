VG, Aster advance in DPL-CDA Season 2 playoffs

Vici Gaming and Team Aster advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals on Monday in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 playoffs.

VG swept Invictus Gaming in 26 and 35 minutes, while Aster swept Sparking Arrow Gaming in 48 and 37 minutes.

Dropped into the lower bracket of the double-elimination format, Invictus knocked out Sparking Arrow Gaming with a 2-1 victory. SAG won the opener in 35 minutes, but IG stayed alive with wins in 45 and 39 minutes.

The upper-bracket quarterfinals continue Thursday with PSG.LGD facing EHOME and CDEC Gaming playing Royal Never Give Up. The losers will then meet in an elimination match in the lower bracket.

All playoff matches in the $185,000 online Dota 2 event in China are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26. The winner takes home more than $85,000.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 prize pool (approximate USD):

4. $14,289

5-6. $9,288

7-8. $4,287 — Sparking Arrow Gaming

9-10. $1,429 — Team Sirius, iG Vitality

—Field Level Media