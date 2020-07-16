Vici Gaming grab lead in DPL-CDA Season 2

Vici Gaming moved into first place in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 play with a sweep against Team Sirius on Thursday.

With only three days left in round-robin play, Vici Gaming (6-2 match record, 13-6 game record) are just ahead of Team Aster (6-2, 12-5) and PSG.LGD (6-2, 12-7) in a tight battle for the top.

Team Aster moved into second place with a 2-1 win against Royal Never Give Up (3-5, 10-12) in Thursday’s other match.

VG swept Sirius (2-6, 6-14) in 40 and 31 minutes. Aster sandwiched 31- and 32-minute map wins around RNG’s 36-minute victory on the second map.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which begin July 22. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Vici Gaming play their final round-robin match Friday against Sparking Arrow Gaming (5-3, 11-7). RNGU face EHOME (3-4, 7-9) in Friday’s other contest.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Thursday, with match record and game record:

1. Vici Gaming, 6-2, 13-6

2. Team Aster, 6-2, 12-5

3. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

T4. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

T4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

6. EHOME, 3-4, 7-9

7. Royal Never Give Up, 3-5, 10-12

8. Invictus Gaming, 3-5, 8-11

9. Team Sirius, 2-6, 6-14

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

—Field Level Media