Vici Gaming outlast RNG in DPL-CDA Season 2

Vici Gaming posted a 2-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up on Saturday in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action.

Vici Gaming (4-2 match record, 9-6 game record) sandwiched wins in 33 and 32 minutes, respectively, around a second-map setback in 35 minutes to RNG (2-3, 7-7).

VG’s 4-2 match record is shared by both Sparking Arrow Gaming (9-5 game record) and Team Aster (8-4).

In the day’s other match, EHOME (3-3, 7-7) moved into sixth place following a sweep of second-place CDEC Gaming (5-3, 11-7). EHOME notched wins in 24 and 45 minutes, respectively.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Week 3 play concludes Sunday with Royal Never Give Up facing Team Sirius and EHOME taking on Vici Gaming.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Saturday, with match record and game record:

1. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

2. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

3. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 4-2, 9-5

4. Vici Gaming, 4-2, 9-6

5. Team Aster, 4-2, 8-4

6. EHOME, 3-3, 7-7

7. Royal Never Give Up, 2-3, 7-7

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-4, 6-9

9. Team Sirius, 2-4, 5-10

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

—Field Level Media