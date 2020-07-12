Vici Gaming prevail again in DPL-CDA Season 2

Vici Gaming won their fourth straight match in DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 action with a sweep of EHOME on Sunday.

Vici Gaming (5-2 match record, 11-6 game record) moved into second place in the standings, jumping two spots. VG took the win over EHOME (3-4, 7-9) in maps of 41 and 23 minutes.

Also Sunday, Royal Never Give Up (3-3, 9-8) lost the first map to Team Sirius (2-5, 6-12) in 49 minutes before winning the next map in 29. A 33-minute victory in the third map sealed the win for RNG.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams are competing in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Week 4, the final week of round-robin action, begins Tuesday when Invictus Gaming (2-4, 6-9) meet RNG.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Sunday, with match record and game record:

1. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

2. Vici Gaming, 5-2, 11-6

3. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

4. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 4-2, 9-5

5. Team Aster, 4-2, 8-4

6. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 9-8

7. EHOME, 3-4, 7-9

8. Invictus Gaming, 2-4, 6-9

9. Team Sirius, 2-5, 6-12

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

—Field Level Media