Vici Gaming, PSG.LGD ousted at DPL-CDA Season 2

PSG.LGD knocked out Vici Gaming shortly before being ousted themselves in the lower bracket of the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 playoffs on Saturday.

In the upper bracket, EHOME, the seventh-place finisher in group play, continued a strong run with a 2-0 win over Team Aster to reach the grand final. EHOME won the first map in 20 minutes, then sealed the deal on the second map in 40 minutes.

That sends Team Aster into the lower-bracket final against Invictus Gaming, set for Sunday. The winner then will face EHOME in the best-of-5 final later in the day.

IG reached the lower-bracket final by sweeping PSG.LGD earlier Saturday, winning both maps in 33 minutes.

PSG.LGD takes home approximately $14,275 for the fourth-place finish.

Vici Gaming, who entered the playoffs as the top seed, stumbled out with a fifth-sixth place finish and earned about $9,275 after being swept by PSG.LGD in the day’s opening match.

In that match, PSG.LGD needed just 19 minutes for the first map before closing it out in 34 minutes on the second map.

All playoff matches in the $185,000 online Dota 2 event in China are best-of-three except for the grand final. The winner takes home more than $85,000.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 prize pool (approximate USD):

4. $14,275 — PSG.LGD

5-6. $9,275 — CDEC Gaming, Vici Gaming

7-8. $4,280 — Sparking Arrow Gaming, Royal Never Give Up

9-10. $1,425 — Team Sirius, iG Vitality

—Field Level Media