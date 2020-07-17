Vici Gaming win again in DPL-CDA Season 2

Vici Gaming remained atop the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings with a 2-1 win against Sparking Arrow Gaming in their final round-robin match Friday.

Vici Gaming (7-2 match record, 15-7 game record) lost the opening map to Sparking Arrow Gaming (5-4, 12-9) in 41 minutes, but rallied to take the match with wins in 35 and 34 minutes. It was the sixth straight win for VG.

In the day’s other match, Royal Never Give Up (4-5, 12-13) wrapped up round-robin play with a 2-1 victory against EHOME (3-5, 8-11). RNG lost the opener in a brief 22 minutes, but stormed back with wins in 45 and 19 minutes.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, which begin July 22. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for July 26.

Play continues Saturday with two matches involving last-place iG Vitality (0-7, 2-14), who take on Invictus Gaming (3-5, 8-11) and PSG.LGD (6-2, 12-7).

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Friday, with match record and game record:

1. Vici Gaming, 7-2, 15-7

2. Team Aster, 6-2, 12-5

3. PSG.LGD, 6-2, 12-7

4. CDEC Gaming, 5-3, 11-7

5. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 5-4, 12-9

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-5, 12-13

7. EHOME, 3-5, 8-11

8. Invictus Gaming, 3-5, 8-11

9. Team Sirius, 2-6, 6-14

10. iG Vitality, 0-7, 2-14

—Field Level Media