Vici, PSG.LGD open strong at DPL-CDA Season 2

Vici Gaming and PSG.LGD each won their openers on Thursday, the second day of Season 2 of the DPL-CDA Professional League.

Vici swept iG Vitality 2-0, taking victories in 28 minutes and 31 minutes.

PSG.LGD battled past CDEC Gaming 2-1, sandwiching victories of 46 and 39 minutes around a 32-minute defeat.

The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

The action continues Friday with EHOME battling iG Vitality and Vici taking on CDEC.

The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Thursday, with match record and game record:

T1. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-0, 2-0

T1. Vici Gaming, 1-0, 2-0

3. Sirius Gaming, 1-0, 2-1

4. PSG.LGD, 1-1, 2-3

T5. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0-0

T5. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0

T5. Team Aster, 0-0, 0-0

T8. CDEC Gaming, 0-1, 1-2

T8. EHOME, 0-1, 1-2

10. iG Vitality, 0-1, 0-2

