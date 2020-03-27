MDL organizers to reboot DPL, DPSL in April

MDL organizer Mars Media will launch a two-division league featuring 16 top Chinese teams in April.

DPL 2020 (Dota2 professional league) will feature Team Aster, CDEC Gaming, EHOME, Invictus Gaming, Keen Gaming, PSG.LGD, Royal Never Give Up and Vici Gaming.

The DPL 2020 prize pool distribution:

—1st place: $45,000

—2nd place: $20,000

—3rd place: $12,500

DSPL (Dota2 secondary professional league) will include Blaze, EHOME.I, iG.Vitality, LFS, Luminous, Team Sirius, TypHOON and YKW.

The DSPL prize pool distribution (converted from Chinese yuan to U.S. dollar):

—1st place: $3,170

—2nd place: $1,410

—3rd place: $880

The exact schedule has not been released.

Competition begins with a round-robin group stage playing two-game series. Each game won is worth one point. The top two teams at the end of group play advance to the second round of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Teams in third to sixth place will start in the first round of the bracket, while the bottom two teams are eliminated.

—Field Level Media