Evil Geniuses advance at DreamLeague Season 13

Evil Geniuses posted a 2-1 win over Invictus Gaming to advance to the fifth round in the lower bracket of DreamLeague Season 13 on Friday at Leipzig, Germany.

The $1 million Dota 2 tournament is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit season. Sixteen teams began the event, which features a first prize of $300,000 and 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points.

Invictus Gaming advanced to face Evil Geniuses after recording a 2-0 win over beastcoast on Friday. However, they fell short in their bid to move on in the tournament.

Team Liquid posted a 2-1 win over TNC Predators on Friday for the right to oppose Alliance in a fourth-round match on Saturday.

The victor of that encounter will face Evil Geniuses, with the winner of that match to advance to the lower-bracket final on Sunday. The team that advances will then face the winner of Saturday’s match pitting Vici Gaming and Team Secret in the grand final on Sunday.

All remaining matches in the event will be best of three except for the grand final, which will be best of five.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major.

DreamLeague Season 13 prize and points payouts:

1st: $300,000 (4,850 DPC points)

2nd: $160,000 (3,000)

3rd: $110,000 (2,100)

4th: $80,000 (1,350)

5th-6th: $60,000 (900) — Invictus Gaming, TBD

7th-8th: $40,000 (450) — beastcoast, TNC Predator

9th-12th: $25,000 (150) — Nigma, Team Aster, Fnatic, Natus Vincere

13th-16th: $12,500 (100) — paiN Gaming, Chaos Esports Club, Reality Rift, Virtus.pro

