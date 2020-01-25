Team Secret gain finals berth in DreamLeague Season 13

Team Secret posted a 2-0 victory over Vici Gaming to advance to the grand final of DreamLeague Season 13 on Saturday at Leipzig, Germany.

The $1 million Dota 2 tournament is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit season. Sixteen teams began the event, which features a first prize of $300,000 and 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points.

Team Secret’s victory in the upper bracket final allows them to await the winner of a best-of-three match between Vici Gaming and Evil Geniuses on Sunday afternoon. The grand final, which is a best of five, will take place later Sunday.

Evil Geniuses advanced to the lower bracket final on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Alliance, who had posted a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid earlier in the day.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major.

DreamLeague Season 13 prize and points payouts:

1st: $300,000 (4,850 DPC points)

2nd: $160,000 (3,000)

3rd: $110,000 (2,100)

4th: $80,000 (1,350) — Alliance

5th-6th: $60,000 (900) — Invictus Gaming, Team Liquid

7th-8th: $40,000 (450) — beastcoast, TNC Predator

9th-12th: $25,000 (150) — Nigma, Team Aster, Fnatic, Natus Vincere

13th-16th: $12,500 (100) — paiN Gaming, Chaos Esports Club, Reality Rift, Virtus.pro

