Team Secret holds off Evil Geniuses to win Leipzig Major

Team Secret got all it could handle from Evil Geniuses, but won the final two games to win the grand final 3-2 and take home the Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 13 Leipzig Major in Germany on Sunday.

The European-based Team Secret picked up $300,000 with the win, along with 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points, used toward qualification for The International in Stockholm in August. Evil Geniuses picked up $160,000 and 3,000 DPC points. The $1 million Dota 2 tournament is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit season, with 16 teams taking part.

After the two teams split the first two games, Evil Geniuses took Game 3 by a 37-22 score, putting Team Secret on the brink of elimination in the best-of-five match. But Team Secret responded with a 25-6 win in Game 4 and 26-10 in the decider to take the crown.

It is Team Secret’s first DPC tournament win this season, after winning the Parris and Chongqing majors last season.

Evil Geniuses advanced to the grand final by way of their 2-1 win over Vici Gaming in the lower bracket final earlier Sunday. In that one, Evil Geniuses won the first game handily, 28-15, but dropped the second 25-16. But the team took Game 3 31-11 to advance.

The next tournament on the DPC schedule is the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3 in Kyiv in March, followed by the ESL One Los Angeles Major later in the month.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major.

Final DreamLeague Season 13 prize and points payouts:

1st: $300,000 (4,850 DPC points) — Team Secret

2nd: $160,000 (3,000) — Evil Geniuses

3rd: $110,000 (2,100) — Vici Gaming

4th: $80,000 (1,350) — Alliance

5th-6th: $60,000 (900) — Invictus Gaming, Team Liquid

7th-8th: $40,000 (450) — beastcoast, TNC Predator

9th-12th: $25,000 (150) — Nigma, Team Aster, Fnatic, Natus Vincere

13th-16th: $12,500 (100) — paiN Gaming, Chaos Esports Club, Reality Rift, Virtus.pro

