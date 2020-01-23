Vici, Secret advance at DreamLeague Season 13

Vici Gaming and Team Secret moved within two wins of capturing the DreamLeague Season 13, posting 2-0 wins in the upper-bracket semifinals Thursday at Leipzig, Germany.

The $1 million Dota 2 tournament is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit season. Sixteen teams began the event, which features a first prize of $300,000 and 4,850 Dota Pro Circuit points.

Vici got past Evil Geniuses on Thursday, and Secret routed Alliance. Secret and Vici will square off on Saturday for the right to advance to the grand final on Sunday.

In the lower-bracket second round, TNC Predator earned a 2-1 win over Fnatic, and Team Liquid dumped Natus Vincere 2-0.

TNC Predator and Liquid will square off Friday for the right to oppose Alliance in the lower-bracket fourth round on Saturday. The other lower-bracket third-round match Friday will see beastcoast oppose Invictus Gaming for the chance to meet Evil Geniuses on Saturday.

The upper-bracket final loser will meet the lower-bracket winner on Sunday, with the winner of that match advancing to the grand final later the same day.

All remaining matches in the event will be best of three except for the grand final, which will be best of five.

TNC Predator won the season’s first major in November, defeating Vici Gaming in the Grand Final of the $1 million MDL Chengdu Major.

DreamLeague Season 13 prize and points payouts:

1st: $300,000 (4,850 DPC points)

2nd: $160,000 (3,000)

3rd: $110,000 (2,100)

4th: $80,000 (1,350)

5th-6th: $60,000 (900)

7th-8th: $40,000 (450)

9th-12th: $25,000 (150) — Nigma, Team Aster, Fnatic, Natus Vincere

13th-16th: $12,500 (100) — paiN Gaming, Chaos Esports Club, Reality Rift, Virtus.pro

—Field Level Media