BOOM Esports part ways with Dreamocel

BOOM Esports is parting ways with its last remaining original member, Randy “Dreamocel” Sapoetra, after nearly four years with the Indonesian team.

“Although this decision is bitter, we have to do this to achieve our dreams,” BOOM CEO Gary Ongko Putera said in a statement. “I really thank Randy for his dedication and always remember as the best player in BOOM history. I’m sure we will meet as opponents and you will continue to be a tier 1 carry in DOTA 2. Hopefully we will meet again someday. “

Dreamocel, 22, expressed gratitude for the opportunity in announcing the decision.

“I want to shoutout to colleagues, both management and former teammates who have supported my career at BOOM,” said Dreamocel. “Thank you to Khezcute (teammate Alfi Nelphyana), who I consider as a mentor both in-game and real life. Thank you also to Gary as the owner who has entrusted me as a BOOM player. See you next time and keep supporting BOOM Esports. Stay Hungry, Hungry Beast for the last time.”

The team has made no indication of who will replace Dreamocel on the roster.

--Field Level Media