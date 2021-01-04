BOOM Esports add Drew ahead of SE Asia Dota 2 Pro Circuit

BOOM Esports announced the addition of Andrew “Drew” Halim to their roster as well as the team’s direct invitation to the upper division of the Southeast Asia Dota 2 Pro Circuit.

Drew will fill the carry position formerly held by Randy Muhammad “Dreamocel” Sapoetra, who ended his four-year affiliation with BOOM Esports in December.

Drew, 22, spent nearly four months with Alter Ego in 2019 before signing with Reality Rift in November of that year. He parted ways with Reality Rift in August 2020.

Drew joins Ralfi Fathur “Mikoto” Rahman, Saieful “Fbz” Ilham, Brizio “Hyde” Adi Putra and Alfi “Khezcute” Nelphyana on the roster for BOOM Esports.

BOOM Esports joined TNC Predator, T1 and Fnatic in receiving direct invites to the circuit.

--Field Level Media