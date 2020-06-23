EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant “GranDgranT” Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him.

“Effective immediately, Grant ‘GranDgranT’ Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses,” the organization announced Monday evening on Twitter. “We have a zero-tolerance workplace policy, and take any accusation of harassment, or a violation of our policies handbook, seriously.”

On Sunday, Dota 2 caster “cofactorstrudel” posted on Twitter, accusing GranDgranT of refusing to let go of her hand after he had been drinking at an after party for The International 7 in August of 2017.

GranDgranT, 30, confirmed the story and apologized on Twitter.

On Monday, Dota 2 coach and analyst Anthony “Scantzor” Hodgson wrote on Twitter that GranDgranT “has for years shown a consistent pattern of behaviour of harassing & degrading women,” referencing a specific instance with caster Natalie “LlamaDownUnder”.

Later Monday, before EG’s announcement, GranDgranT tweeted a broader apology, saying he is leaving the esports scene, perhaps for good.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in the Dota Scene, the things I have done in the past really are Just horrible to look back on,” he wrote. “I have worked on myself over the last few years , and have tried to better understand people and better understand me. But the unfortunately reality of it all is that , that does not make up for the past and What I did. I dont want people to flame other people, I was the one who brought this upon myself and truly do apologize to the people ive hurt.

“ill be Leaving Dota and the Esports Scene For A long time if not permanent. I dont want to make this about me though, I want to Say, I hope the people who dont feel safe do feel safer, and I hope Dota becomes an overall better esport over the upcoming years.”

GranDgranT had been streaming for EG since 2017.

