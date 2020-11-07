Fade joins EHOME roster

Pan “Fade” Yi has left Team Aster to join the EHOME roster.

EHOME announced the transaction Saturday on Weibo.

In a corresponding move, the Chinese Dota 2 team said Zhou “Yif” Yifu is taking a temporary break and has been moved to an inactive status.

“Thank you Yif for the contributions you made to the team,” EHOME posted, per vpesports.com. “We hope you can make effective adjustments and return to the scene as soon as possible.

“With the new roster, we hope our players can be in their best form to set off again, make great achievements, and bring a wonderful spectator experience in the competitive scene for the audience who have always been following and supporting us.”

The 24-year-old Fade joined Team Aster in September 2019 following stints with Vici Gaming and Thunderobot Gaming.

Fade joins a roster that includes Song “Sccc” Chun, Guo “Xm” Hongcheng, Yang “Chalice” Shenyi and Yap “xNova” Jian Wei.

